Dog shot in the nose at Glenlake Park, Decatur police say

Decatur police are searching for a person responsible for shooting a resident's dog in the nose early Monday morning.

Police said someone reported a gun fired to the Decatur Police Department at around 4:30 a.m. on Church Street. Police said a woman told officers her dog left her home and went to Glenlake Park when shots rang out at about 3:30 a.m.

The woman searched for the dog and found pools of blood on the sidewalk in the park, police said.

The dog was on a walkway with a gunshot wound to the nose.

Police said the dog is in stable condition after receiving treatment at an emergency veterinary hospital.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Decatur PD investigator Robert Lindsey at robert.lindsey@decaturga.com or 678-553-6628. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-Tips (8477).