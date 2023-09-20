Dog owner tells officers he shot and killed a pit bull attacking a Yorkshire terrier in Midtown

A fight between a pit bull and a Yorkshire terrier ended in gunfire with one dog dead and another in critical condition Wednesday morning.

It happened at around 9:40 a.m. at 860 West Peachtree Street NW near 7th Street NE. Atlanta Police say the owner of the Yorkshire terrier shot the pit bull after the owners could not separate the two dogs.

The owner of the pit bull ran from the scene, but the other dog owner stayed to speak with officers.

Officers transported the dog to an area animal hospital.

The case remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made.