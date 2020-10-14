Dog food recall over high levels of mold byproduct expands, FDA says

Beware, dog owners: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently announced that it expanded a previously announced dog food recall over concerns the products contain a mold byproduct that is potentially above acceptable levels.

Sunshine Mills’ expanded recall comes after the company first announced the recall in September over concerns the products contained above-limit levels of aflatoxin, which the FDA said at the time is a “naturally occurring mold byproduct from the growth of Aspergillus flavus and can be harmful to pets if consumed in significant quantities.”

The expanded recall affects dog foods distributed in the U.S., but also those distributed in Japan and Colombia, the FDA said.

“Principle Super Premium Natural Dog Food is exported exclusively to a distributor in Japan. Sportsman’s Pride Maintenance Adult Formula Dog Food is also exported to a distributor in Japan and Colombia. Retailers who received the recalled lots have been contacted and asked to pull any remaining inventory of these lots from their shelves,” per the federal agency.

Various Sunshine Mills’ dog food brands have been affected, including Champ, Field Trial, Good Dog, Hunter’s Special, Old Glory, Paws Happy Life, Pet Expert, Principle, Retriever, River Bend, and Sportsman’s Pride, among others. A full list can be found here.

Pets with aflatoxin toxicity, also known as aflatoxicosis, often show symptoms such as sluggishness or lethargy “combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, diarrhea, and in some cases, death,” per the FDA. “Pets experiencing any of these symptoms after consuming the recalled products should be seen by a veterinarian.”

Consumers who purchased one of the recalled products can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund, according to the announcement.

Pet owners with further questions or concerns can contact the company’s customer service line at (800) 705-2111 or email customer.service@sunshinemills.com.

This is not the only recall for Sunshine Mills this year. In late August, the company issued a voluntary recall over Nature’s Menu Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken & Quail after a sample of the product tested positive for salmonella.

