Adairsville police search for animal cruelty suspect

Adairsville police are searching for the person suspected of viciously throwing a dog out of a vehicle.

According to investigators, on September 24 shortly after 7:30 a.m., police responded to the scene of a possible act of animal cruelty.

Someone on scene told police surveillance video showed an unidentified man drive up to a building located on Summer Street in a silver car.

According to the witness, the suspect exited the car, looked around, and then open the trunk and removed a small dog. The man is then suspected of throwing the dog into the air in the parking lot, and then got back in the vehicle and drove away.

The witness told authorities she found the dog under her car and rendered aid.

The make and model of the car or the license plate number were not clearly seen in the surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call the Adairsville Police Department 770-773-7778.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.