Dog thrown across parking lot, police search for suspect seen in video

A man was caught on a video throwing a dog across a parking lot. Adairsville police are now trying to identify that man.

The video from a security camera outside Waggz N Whiskerz in Adairsville shows a car pull up, a man gets out, looks around then appears to be rummaging through his trunk. Suddenly he pulls out a small dog and throws him across the parking lot.

"She flew about 20 feet before she hit the ground," said Amanda Collum who was inside the building working and saw the whole thing on the security camera in real-time.

Remarkably, the dog got up and scurried away. Amanda and her co-worker, Nancy, raced outside to find the dog who was huddled under Amanda's car.

"We had to coax her out and when we finally got her out she was so sweet and she just hung on to us and kissed us like she was happy we found her," said Amanda.

Amanda believes the dog is about a year old. She didn't have any broken bones, just a little road rash.

"It breaks my heart. We were all crying this morning knowing how sweet this dog is and just have someone throw her out," said Amanda.

They brought her inside and called the police.

Adairsville Police examined the video, trying to identify the man, while Amanda and the others kept a close eye on the little dog they've named "Summer" because she was found on Summer Street.

"She's very loving, she's not scared of anybody given the fact that she was just thrown out on her head," said Amanda.

They also talked about how anyone could treat an animal so viciously.

"The front door was open at the time, we were here. He could have just walked in the door and handed her to me, I wouldn't have asked any questions if he didn't want her," said Amanda.

Police said once they identify the man in the video he could face criminal charges of animal cruelty.

