Doctors to perform tests on DMX to determine brain function

Wednesday may be a critical day for DMX as the rapper remains on life support.

The rapper's manager tells TMZ that doctors will try to determine DMX's level of brain function.

According to TMZ, the rapper supposedly has little brain activity and is on life support while in a coma.

Simmons’ longtime lawyer, Murray Richman, said the rapper was admitted to the intensive care unit at White Plains Hospital in suburban New York after going into cardiac arrest. Richman said he could not confirm reports that DMX, 50, overdosed on drugs and was not sure what caused the heart attack.

Monday, fans help a prayer vigil outside the hospital.

DMX made a splash in rap music in 1998 with his first studio album "It’s Dark and Hell is Hot," which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The multiplatinum selling album was anchored by several hits including "Ruff Ryders’ Anthem," "Get At Me Dog" and "Stop Being Greedy."

The rapper had four other chart-topping albums including "...And Then There Was X," "Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood," "The Great Depression" and "Grand Champ." He has released seven albums and earned three Grammy nominations.

Along with his music career, DMX paved his way as an actor. He starred in the 1998 film "Belly" and appeared in "Romeo Must Die" a couple years later with Jet Li and the late singer Aaliyah. DMX and Aaliyah teamed up for the film’s soundtrack song "Come Back in One Piece."

The rapper also starred in "Exit Wounds" with Steven Seagal and "Cradle 2 the Grave" with Li.

Over the years, DMX has battled with substance abuse. The rapper canceled a series of shows to check himself into a rehabilitation facility in 2019. In an Instagram post, his team said he apologized for the canceled shows and thanked his fans for the continued support.

Last year, DMX faced off against Snoop Dogg in a Verzuz battle, which drew more than 500,000 viewers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.