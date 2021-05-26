Doctors expect Polk girl, shot by 3-year-old brother, to make full recovery

article

The little girl who was shot by her 3-year-old brother in Polk County is awake as of Wednesday and her mom says doctors believe she will make a full recovery.

Kalli Berrien, 2, was shot late Friday after investigators say her brother found a loaded gun. The owner, a family friend, has since been arrested for failure to safely store it.

As of Monday, Kalli was still in critical condition But Kalli's mom now tells us she is awake and her first word was "tablet" – and she is already enjoying one.

The surgeon says she will walk away from this with only a scar from surgery.