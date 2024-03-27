Dobbs Elementary School evacuated Wednesday morning

Dobbs Elementary School on Jonesboro Road was evacuated early Wednesday morning as a precaution, according to Atlanta Public Schools.

APS says that a carbon monoxide sensor was triggered and students and staff were removed until Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department and their facilities team can find what caused the sensor to go off.

APS says parents have been notified.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.