Here's why a 'spy plane' will be stationed at Dobbins Air Reserve Base the next few months

article

Dobbins Air Reserve Base will be hosting a spy plane, of sorts, over the next few months.

A NASA ER-2 high altitude research aircraft, which is derivative of the Cold War-era Lockheed U-2, will be stationed at the Cobb County air base for the next few months. Unlike its CIA counterpart, this plane is painted in all white.

Its mission is simple: track severe weather to measure properties such as wind, temperature, precipitation, humidity and aerosol profiles. The flights are part of the Earth Science Division of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington.

The repurposed aircraft design is perfect for performing weather experiments. It has four large pressurized experiment compartments and a high capacity AC/DC electrical system, permitting it to carry a variety of payloads on a single mission. In fact, it can carry upwards of 2,600 pounds of equipment in the bay, nose area, and wing pods.

The aircraft, which is easily recognized by its long wingspan, usually stays aloft for about 8 hours at altitudes from 20,000 to 70,000 feet. Depending on its takeoff weight, the NASA ER-2 can climb to 65,000 feet within 20 minutes and can cruise at around 410 knots, or more than 470 mph.

Landing the plane requires a chaser vehicle that must speed at about 120 mph to guide it to the ground.

The aircraft is set to launch for the first time Thursday morning just in time to study the dynamic system forecasted to move through Georgia. Dobbins ARB says nearby residents will see and hear the plane taking off and landing. Officials say the plane will limit its flights between sunset and sunrise, but some evening hour and weekend flights may be necessary.

The unique plane is expected to be stationed at the Marietta air base through March 5.