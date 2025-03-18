DNA testing leads to breakthrough in 1986 sexual assault case in Cherokee County

article

It's been nearly 40 years since the case was opened. Now, authorities say a 76-year-old registered sex offender in Fulton County is facing charges.

The backstory:

In January 1986, a 19-year-old female employee at a convenience store on Hickory Flat Highway was closing up the store when officials say she was attacked as she got into her car.

According to investigators, the unidentified victim was taken to another location and sexually assaulted.

While a sexual assault kit was collected at the time, it was unable to be tested due to technological limitations and the case remained unsolved.

What we know:

That changed this year, when officials say they found a match in the national Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).

On Monday, deputies arrested and charged 76-year-old Thomas Lamar Keith of Atlanta with rape and kidnapping in connection with the case.

Officials say Keith is currently a registered sex offender living in Fulton County.

What they're saying:

"I never thought this day would ever come. I want to thank the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office and the detectives who worked this case. Thank you for never giving up. You all have restored my faith in the justice system," the victim said in a statement.

"This arrest is a huge step towards getting much deserved justice for our victims no matter how much time has passed. We hope it brings some measure of peace to the survivor," said Sheriff Frank Reynolds.

What's next:

Keith is being held without bond at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.

Investigators are working on another sexual assault case from the same year that reportedly has been linked to the same suspect. That case remains under investigation.