Divorce Court Season 27: Looking for paid audience members in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 5, 2025 1:16pm EST
ATLANTA - Hylton Casting is looking for paid studio audience members for the upcoming taping of FOX’s Divorce Court – Season 27, filming in Atlanta from March through June 2025.

This is a chance for fans of courtroom drama to experience the real-life disputes, humor, and emotional showdowns that have made Divorce Court the longest-running courtroom reality show on television.

Presiding over the bench is Judge Star Jones, who brings her legal expertise and sharp wit to guide couples through the final chapter of their relationships.

If you’re interested in being part of the action, applications are now open. Secure your seat and witness the drama unfold live.

