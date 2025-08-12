'Dive Bar Beauty Queen' Ashland Craft heading to Atlanta

The Brief Country artist Ashland Craft releases her deeply personal album Dive Bar Beauty Queen , featuring autobiographical songs and fan favorites like Wasn’t the Chevy and Make It Past Georgia . Craft, a former The Voice finalist, returns to Atlanta Aug. 29 for her first full-band show at Eddie’s Attic, promising a mix of originals, covers, and unreleased tracks. Known for her gritty style and personal connection with fans, she’s adding a curated thrift rack to her tour merch, offering affordable, handpicked fashion finds.



Country singer-songwriter Ashland Craft is bringing a mix of grit, honesty and honky-tonk fun to her latest album, Dive Bar Beauty Queen — a record years in the making and deeply personal to the South Carolina native.

Craft, who first caught national attention as a Top 10 finalist on NBC’s "The Voice" in 2017 as part of Miley Cyrus’ team, said the show gave her the boost she needed to believe in herself as an artist. "It was just that really big boost of confidence I needed to make the decision to eventually move to Nashville and know that I could chase down this dream as a career," Craft said.

Fun Facts About Ashland Craft

First job: Cashier at Academy Sports + Outdoors before landing a house band gig at Wendell’s Dippin’ Branch near the South Carolina-Georgia line.

The Voice connection: Joined Team Miley Cyrus in 2017, finishing in the Top 10. Credits Miley with boosting her confidence to move to Nashville.

Hidden talent: Licensed cosmetologist — she still does her own hair and makeup before shows.

Stage companion: Travels with her blue heeler when possible; named her guitar "Sonny" for extra confidence.

Song origins: Wrote Dive Bar Beauty Queen at 18 but didn’t release it until her label encouraged her years later.

Favorite tracks on new album: Wasn’t the Chevy for its raw honesty and Doesn’t Have to Be That Way for its bluesy, sassy vibe.

Atlanta connection: Previously played Smith’s Olde Bar and Eddie’s Attic; returning for her first full-band Eddie’s show.

Tour extras: Offers a thrift rack at her shows with affordable fashion finds she’s personally curated.

Dream collaborations: Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Tanya Tucker — and hometown hero Gretchen Wilson if she makes a comeback.

Before making music her full-time job, Craft earned her cosmetology license — a skill she still uses today to center herself before shows. "Hair and makeup is one of the parts of my day that helps me get creative and ready for the stage," she said.

The title track, Dive Bar Beauty Queen, has been with Craft for nearly a decade. She wrote it at 18 while performing at a bar near the South Carolina-Georgia line and never intended to release it. But after encouragement from her label, Leo 33, she revisited the song, making only minor changes. "It took a lot of courage to trust them that the song was worthy of being heard," Craft said. "I’m so glad I did because it’s been such an important talking piece for me — about my history and why I love music so much."

Much of the album is autobiographical, with Craft describing several tracks as "open letters." The song Momma Don’t Pray Like She Used To reflects on her relationship with her parents and their trust in her independence. Make It Past Georgia, one of her most-streamed songs, tells the true story of "the one that got away" — a man she met in Georgia who reached out after hearing the track.

Craft, who has performed in Atlanta at venues like Smith’s Olde Bar and Eddie’s Attic, will return with her first full-band show at Eddie’s Attic as part of her Southeastern tour. She promises a mix of originals, covers, and unreleased songs. "Majority of it is a honky-tonkin’ good time, but there are also real, raw moments in there," she said. "If you’re a lover of true live music with an awesome band, this is the show for you."

She’s also adding a personal touch to her merch tables with a thrift rack featuring clothing she’s handpicked from Goodwill, Buffalo Exchange and other shops. Fans who spend a certain amount on merch get discounts on thrift items. "I just wanted to bring something to people that I enjoy doing," Craft said. "It’s affordable, it’s fun, and it’s my style."

Ashland Craft with special guest Hunter Chastain

9 p.m. Aug. 29

Eddie's Attic, Decatur

Tickets from $20.03

The 11-track Dive Bar Beauty Queen took more than a year to complete, recorded with a small group of musicians and produced by Jess Gromit and Lee Stoll. Among Craft’s favorites is Wasn’t the Chevy, a raw ballad, and Doesn’t Have to Be That Way, a bluesy, rock-infused song that nods to the music she grew up on.

For Craft, the album is more than a collection of songs — it’s a reflection of where she’s been and where she’s going. "I want people to come to the shows because they enjoy the music and the connection," she said. "Live music is electric — there’s nothing else like it."