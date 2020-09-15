Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 2:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County, Clay County
3
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 5:17 AM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Ditka again on kneeling: 'If you can't respect this country, get the he-- out of it'

Published 
Nfl
FOX 32 Chicago

Mike Ditka rails against kneeling for the national anthem

Da Coach is in hot water for comments he made regarding athletes who kneel for the national anthem.

CHICAGO - Mike Ditka, again, did not hold back.

The Chicago Bears legend and NFL Hall of Famer has said in the past he opposes players kneeling for the national anthem. Now again, following the start of the 2020 season, Ditka voiced his displeasure with the protest.

The former Bears coach told Newsmax: "Football's football. It's not a complicated thing. You're playing the game, you're enjoying the game. You don't like the game, get out of it. It's not for protesting one way or the other. What color you are, what you think, this or that. You play football. That's it. You're privileged. You got a gift from God that you can play the game because you got a body you can do it with. I don't really understand what you're protesting. I played the game. I coached the game for a long time. It makes no sense to me."

He continued: "I would tell those players go to another country and play football there. You don't have to come out. You don't have to come out if you go to another country. You can't! Because the game's only played in this country. And if you can't respect this country, get the hell out of it."

Last month, Bears legend Brian Urlacher caused some controversy when he criticized NBA players for protesting playoff games following the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha police.