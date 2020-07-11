Disney World reopens Saturday: Safety measures, attractions, and everything you need to know before you go

'The Most Magical Place on Earth' is back in business.

After being shut down for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Walt Disney World reopens its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom theme parks on Saturday.

Hollywood Studios and Epcot will then reopen on Wednesday, July 15.

Things will look and feel a lot different upon reopening, as new health and safety measures are in place and several changes around the parks have been made.

Below is some of what you can expect upon returning to the parks.

RESERVATIONS REQUIRED

If you want to visit the parks though, you must have a reservation and valid ticket to enter.

Initially, Disney said new ticket sales and hotel bookings would not be allowed in the early phase of reopening but they have since announced that will resume on Thursday, July 9. Read more about that here.

Reservations through September 26, 2021 can currently be made on the Walt Disney World website.

NO PARK HOPPING

Walt Disney World says that when they reopen, guests will not be allowed to park hop. They can only visit one park per day.

This is a temporary limitation due to attendance limitations.

NEW SAFETY MEASURES

When the Walt Disney World parks reopen, there will be several new health safety measures in place to keep guests and cast members safe.

“Our deliberate and phased approach at Walt Disney World Resort emphasizes multiple layers of health and safety measures,” said Dr. Pamela Hymel, chief medical officer, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. “We’re taking a multi-pronged approach to our reopening, after considering the guidance of various governmental authorities and health agencies, and recommendations from our team of health and safety experts. We’re also actively working with industry groups and research universities to discuss best practices.”

The new health and safety measures include:

Mandatory temperature checks: Guests and cast members will all have to undergo temperature checks before they are allowed into any park. Those with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed entry, nor will those in their party.

Face masks required: Face coverings will be required to be worn while in the parks by all guests ages 2 and older. It will also be mandatory for cast members.

Social Distancing: Select cast members will be a part of the 'Incredi-Crew' who will joyfully remind guests to practice social distancing. Signs will be on display throughout the parks to remind guests, as well as physical barriers in shops, dining locations, and attraction queues.

Reduced capacity around parks: In addition to reducing the number of people allowed into the theme parks, capacity will also be managed at retail stores and restaurants to ensure social distancing.

Contactless food purchases/cashless pay system:

Increased cleaning: High-traffic areas of the park will be cleaned more. Guests are encouraged to frequently wash their hands. There will be hand-washing stations throughout the park and hand sanitizer available.

ATTRACTIONS

No meet-and-greets: Disney characters will still be present at the parks, but meet-and-greets are canceled for the time being.

No parades or fireworks shows: To keep people from gathering in large crowds, Disney will not be holding any parades or the nightly fireworks shows until further notice.

Water effects will be limited or eliminated: Water areas will remain closed in order to avoid drawing crowds of spectators. Even Disney H2O Glow Nights, a nighttime event at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon, will not occur in 2020.

Interactive play areas will remain closed: Children who love to run around and play in Disney's interactive kid areas will not be able to do so -- at least not for now. Disney says they are keeping those play areas closed to avoid putting their tiny guests at risk.

