20-year-old confesses to murder of Grady Hospital worker: police

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The Brief Forest Park police charged 20-year-old Quindaris Garrett with murder in the shooting death of a Grady Hospital worker. Officers found a handgun and a bloody shirt on Garrett during an arrest for an unrelated warrant in Cobb County. Garrett allegedly confessed to killing 36-year-old Shaunterrio Hudson after being spotted with him on security footage at a local gas station the night of the murder.



A 20-year-old man faces a murder charge after police say he confessed to killing a Grady Hospital technologist in Forest Park last week.

What we know:

Forest Park police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Watts Road and Bartlett Road just after 11 p.m. on April 5.

While officers were on the way, the call changed to a person shot after a witness saw the victim lying next to the car with a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as Shaunterrio Hudson, 36, died from his injuries.

Investigators released a "be on the lookout" alert for a man seen with Hudson on security video at a gas station the night of the killing.

Less than a day later, an officer spotted a man matching that description loitering outside a BP station in Forest Park.

Police identified him as Quindaris Garrett.

Garrett had an active arrest warrant out of Cobb County, police said.

When authorities searched Garrett, they found a 9mm handgun and a bloody shirt.

Garrett allegedly confessed to the murder during an interview after his arrest.

Suspect Quindaris Garrett is accused of killing Grady Hospital worker Shaun Hudson on April 5, 2026. (Credit: Forest Park Police Department) Expand

What we don't know:

Police have not said why the shooting happened or released a potential motive for the killing.

What they're saying:

Friends and family of Hudson describe him as a dedicated professional and a beloved member of the community.

"Shaun was an amazing person, a fierce friend, and a kind soul who touched the lives of everyone around him. His absence leaves a void that cannot be filled, and we are all struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable loss," loved ones wrote on a GoFundMe page.

Shaun Hudson in an undated photo. (Credit: GoFundMe)

What you can do:

Loved ones created a fundraiser to help cover Hudson's burial costs and to show how much he was loved. To donate, you can click here.