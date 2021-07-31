Disgruntled person shoots man at southwest Atlanta sports bar, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning at 656 Sports Bar & Grille in southwest Atlanta.

Police said officers were alerted to a person shot at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. They arrived at the scene at 656 Pryor Street to find a man shot in the foot.

Police said the man was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police said the preliminary investigation suggests a man who knew the victim got upset when he wasn't permitted inside 656 Sports Bar & Grille.

Police said the suspect fired shots at the victim as he drove away.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

