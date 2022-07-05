Discarded fireworks spark 2 Gwinnett County fires overnight, investigators say

article

Gwinnett County fire investigators said discarded fireworks sparked fires that damaged two separate homes overnight.

The first call was in Buford, officials said. Firefighters said someone reported the side of a house on fire at around 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday on Shirley Drive.

Firefighters searched a one-story home to confirm everyone evacuated safely.

Firefighters said there was damage in the garage and attic space.

A family told investigators they had been shooting fireworks and threw away the trash in a plastic trashcan when it rained. The trashcan was near the house.

Firefighters said some fireworks weren't fully extinguished and flames spread to the siding of the house.

Neighbors warned the family to evacuate.

Firefighters responded to a separate report of a fire at Meadow Point Drive in Snellville minutes later. Someone called 911 to report the side of the house was on fire and the side of the house next door was also starting to burn.

The caller said the house was evacuated.

When the fire was put out, investigators learned that fire also started outside the home due to debris from fireworks. None of the two adults or six kids were injured.