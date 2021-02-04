Dirt bikers swarm streets in Downtown Atlanta

Some of the one hundred or so dirt bikers who took over Downtown Atlanta streets swarmed the first police squad car to arrive at the scene.

The officer did not get out of cruiser but called for backup.

When one of the other officers came up on the crowd, one of the riders waited to perform a stunt in front of that officer, striking the police vehicle.

That rider ran away, but APD seized the vehicle.

"They definitely are emboldened," said Captain Antonio Clay. "We won't tolerate it."

It may seem like so much fun for the riders, says the captain.

But a growing number of these confrontations even with law enforcement will result in criminal charges.

"For one, if you interfere with a police officer, that's obstruction," Clay said.

Police made two arrests from the weekend incident. They also released bodycam pictures of a number of riders they want to detain.

_____

