Director, stars talk reimagined 'The Hand That Rocks the Cradle'
ATLANTA - Acclaimed actresses Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Maika Monroe have a "killer" working relationship in their latest thriller.
The duo headlines "The Hand That Rocks the Cradle," a reimagining of the 1992 film about a nanny seeking revenge on the family for which she works. The new version — directed by Michelle Garza Cervera — premiered exclusively on Hulu this week.
"We have this channel, Channel 5 in Mexico City, and I remember it was a movie that would play there — dubbed in Spanish — so many times," says the director of the original. "It was one of those iconic movies from the 90s."
Maika Monroe plays the duplicitous nanny in the new version, and says it was exciting creating a character that’s operating on multiple levels.
"Especially for a role like this, because so much is suppressed and what I’m portraying is not what I’m feeling, it was really important to know the inner monologue happening," says Monroe.
Mary Elizabeth Winstead is the mother who slowly realizes her new nanny is hiding some deadly secrets — and says the on-camera turmoil was balanced by a jovial and child-friendly off-camera environment.
"Even though the scenes were often very heavy, it was a really light set," she says. "I mean, Mileiah [Vega] — who played the older daughter — is, like, super savvy and every time we’d check on her, she’s like, ‘I’m fine!'"
To hear more of our interviews with the director and stars of "The Hand That Rocks the Cradle," click the video player in this article.
The Source: This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original story. Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken interviewed Michelle Garza Cervera, Maika Monroe, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead ahead of the release of "The Hand That Rocks the Cradle."