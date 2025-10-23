Director, stars talk reimagined 'The Hand That Rocks the Cradle'

The Brief A new version of the classic 90s thriller "The Hand That Rocks the Cradle" began streaming exclusively on Hulu this week. The film stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as a mother who begins to suspect that her new nanny – played by Maika Monroe – has sinister motives. Director Michelle Garza Cervera says she grew up enjoying the original film, which was a box office hit in 1992.



Acclaimed actresses Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Maika Monroe have a "killer" working relationship in their latest thriller.

The duo headlines "The Hand That Rocks the Cradle," a reimagining of the 1992 film about a nanny seeking revenge on the family for which she works. The new version — directed by Michelle Garza Cervera — premiered exclusively on Hulu this week.

"We have this channel, Channel 5 in Mexico City, and I remember it was a movie that would play there — dubbed in Spanish — so many times," says the director of the original. "It was one of those iconic movies from the 90s."

Maika Monroe plays the duplicitous nanny in the new version, and says it was exciting creating a character that’s operating on multiple levels.

"Especially for a role like this, because so much is suppressed and what I’m portraying is not what I’m feeling, it was really important to know the inner monologue happening," says Monroe.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is the mother who slowly realizes her new nanny is hiding some deadly secrets — and says the on-camera turmoil was balanced by a jovial and child-friendly off-camera environment.

"Even though the scenes were often very heavy, it was a really light set," she says. "I mean, Mileiah [Vega] — who played the older daughter — is, like, super savvy and every time we’d check on her, she’s like, ‘I’m fine!'"

To hear more of our interviews with the director and stars of "The Hand That Rocks the Cradle," click the video player in this article.