Director Christopher Landon talks suspenseful new thriller 'Drop'

Christopher Landon made us cover our eyes while laughing hysterically with the horror comedy hits "Happy Death Day" and "Freaky." But the director is taking a "north-by-northwest" turn into Hitchcock territory with his latest film, the intense thriller "Drop."

Emmy Award nominee Meghann Fahy stars as a single mother whose date night in an elegant restaurant is interrupted by a threatening cyber-stalker, whose constant "drops" to her phone demand she follow directions or else.

"I fell in love with her when I saw her in season 2 of ‘The White Lotus,’" says Landon of Fahy. "She's incredibly bright, she's very generous, she's very emotionally in tune with herself, and she made my job easy. I would love to take all the credit if I could, but she carries this movie on her shoulders."

Another familiar face in "Drop" is Jacob Robinson, who plays Fahy’s son. The young Irish actor is making his film debut in the thriller, but already boasts a massive TikTok fanbase of more than 2 million followers.

"We shot the movie in Dublin, and for budget reasons, we like to start with local casting. And our casting director introduced me to this kid," recalls Landon. "I had never seen him before, to be honest, and only discovered after I cast him that he had, like, a gazillion followers!"

"Drop" opens in theaters on Friday, April 11 — to check out our interview with Christopher Landon, click the video player in this article.

The Source: Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken interviewed director Christopher Landon ahead of the film's nationwide release in theaters.



