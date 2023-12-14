Coca-Cola recalls: Sprite, Fanta Orange, Diet Coke pulled from store shelves in Florida, Alabama, Mississippi

article

Coca-Cola has issued a voluntary recall of some of its soda products due to potential foreign material.

The recall, which was first reported on Nov. 6, includes 12-packs of 12-ounce Diet Coke, Fanta Orange and Sprite, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The products have since been removed from store shelves in the impacted 48 stores in three states: Florida, Alabama and Mississippi.

In Florida, the impacted market was Valparaiso, located about 20 miles north of Destin in the Panhandle. The others were Robertsdale and Mobile, Alabama; and Gulfport and Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

"No impacted product remains in the market, and all recall activities in those markets are complete," Coca-Cola said in a statement to FOX 35 on Thursday.

Here's a breakdown of what's been recalled:

Diet Coke packaged in 12-ounce aluminum cans, 12-pack

Recall number: F-0477-2024

Lot number: JAN2924MBD3

UPC: 49000028911

Best-by date: 01/29/24

Product quantity: 417 cases

Fanta Orange packaged in 12-ounce aluminum cans, 12-pack

Recall number: F-0478-2024

Lot number: JUL2924MBD3

UPC: 49000030730

Best-by date: 07/29/24

Product quantity: 14 cases

Sprite packaged in 12-ounce aluminum cans, 12-pack

Recall number: F-0479-2024

Lot number: JUL2924MBD3

UPC: 49000028928

Best-by date: 07/29/24

Product quantity: 1,557 cases

MORE RECALL NEWS :

Click here for more information about the recall from the FDA.