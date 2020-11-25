Diesel fuel spill blocks I-985 southbound lanes in Hall County

article

A fuel spill and crash are causing major delays in Hall County Wednesday evening.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office says that the incident began after a tractor-trailer jack-knifed on Interstate 985 Wednesday night around 9 p.m.

Officials believe the rig hit a guardrail and spill around 150 gallons of diesel fuel.

Due to the spill, all southbound traffic is being diverted at exit 12 (Spout Springs Road).

There were no injuries in the accident.

Officials are working to clean up the spill, but say there is no immediate timeline on when the lanes will reopen.

