DICK's Black Friday deals
DICK’s sporting goods stores will kick off Black Friday deals on Wednesday, Nov. 26.
According to DICK’S, the deals will last through Monday, Dec. 1.
Here are the Black Friday deals for DICK’S:
- 30% Off Men's, Women's and Kids' Nike Club Fleece
- Up to $15 Off Men's and Women's DSG Classic Fleece
- 25% Off Men's Carhartt K288 Hoodie
- 30% Off Women's The North Face Osito Fleece Jacket
- 25% Off Women's Nike Air Max 270 Shoes
- $30 Off Brooks Men's Adrenaline GTS 24 Running Shoes
- 25% Off Select Kids' Gradeschool Nike Panda Dunks and select Air Max 270 Shoes
- 50% Monarch Navigator Table Tennis Table
- Up to 60% Off Select Goaliath, Lifetime and Goalrilla Basketball Hoops
- 50% Off Select NCAA Hoodies, Quarter Zips and Polos
- Up to $1600 Off Bowflex Treadmills
- Up to $250 Off Select Golf Clubs
- Up to $10 Off Callaway Chrome Series and TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls
- Buy 1, Get 1 Free Cozy Cabin Collection
DICK’s Deal Days
DICK'S Deal Days run from Sunday, December 7th through Wednesday, December 10th, offering savings online at DICKS.com and through the DICK'S mobile app, with exclusive offers available for ScoreCard loyalty members and app users.
Is DICK’S open on Thanksgiving?
All DICK'S locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Stores will open on Black Friday at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.
