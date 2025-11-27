The Brief DICK’S sporting goods stores are offering more than a dozen deals for Black Friday. The sale starts the day before Thanksgiving and ends Dec. 1.



DICK’s sporting goods stores will kick off Black Friday deals on Wednesday, Nov. 26.

According to DICK’S, the deals will last through Monday, Dec. 1.

DICK’S Black Friday deals

Here are the Black Friday deals for DICK’S:

30% Off Men's, Women's and Kids' Nike Club Fleece

Up to $15 Off Men's and Women's DSG Classic Fleece

25% Off Men's Carhartt K288 Hoodie

30% Off Women's The North Face Osito Fleece Jacket

25% Off Women's Nike Air Max 270 Shoes

$30 Off Brooks Men's Adrenaline GTS 24 Running Shoes

25% Off Select Kids' Gradeschool Nike Panda Dunks and select Air Max 270 Shoes

50% Monarch Navigator Table Tennis Table

Up to 60% Off Select Goaliath, Lifetime and Goalrilla Basketball Hoops

50% Off Select NCAA Hoodies, Quarter Zips and Polos

Up to $1600 Off Bowflex Treadmills

Up to $250 Off Select Golf Clubs

Up to $10 Off Callaway Chrome Series and TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls

Buy 1, Get 1 Free Cozy Cabin Collection

DICK’s Deal Days

DICK'S Deal Days run from Sunday, December 7th through Wednesday, December 10th, offering savings online at DICKS.com and through the DICK'S mobile app, with exclusive offers available for ScoreCard loyalty members and app users.

Is DICK’S open on Thanksgiving?

All DICK'S locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Stores will open on Black Friday at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.