Detroit Police search for mom, 1-month-old who went missing after family argument

The Detroit Police Department is searching for a woman and her 1-month-old son who both went missing after an argument with a family member earlier this week.

Police are searching for Jocey Walker, 21, and her 1-month-old son, Noah Davis.

According to police, Walker got into an argument late Monday night and left in a silver Chrysler 4-door with an unknown woman driving.

Family members say it's been five days and they have not heard from her since then.

Jocey is in good physical condition but her family says she has a mental health condition and has not taken her medicine.

She's 21, 5'5", 150 lbs, medium brown complexion, black hair with a short afro, and a piercing on the right side of her nose. She was last seen wearing a black winter Nylon jacket, with a short sleeve t-shirt, light pink leggings, and tan boots.

Her son, Noah is 1 month old, 7lbs, light brown complexion with black curly hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police.