Detectives searching for more leads in deadly shooting of Clayton County businessman

Detectives are renewing their calls for tips about a 2023 shooting that killed a Clayton County businessman.

It's been more than two years since Cedrick Edwards was gunned down near his business on Flint Trail.

What we know:

Authorities say o that night, Clayton County police were called to the area in Jonesboro and found Edwards shot multiple times.

Edwards was rushed to the hospital where he underwent several medical procedures to help him recover. On Aug. 23, 2023, he died from his injuries, making the shooting a homicide.

What we don't know:

In the time since Edwards' death, authorities have not shared any new information about the investigation.

The motive behind Edwards' shooting remains unknown.

What you can do:

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about the shooting to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.