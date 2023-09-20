Teen arrested, charged with murder of 31-year-old mother in road rage shooting

A 19-year-old suspect is behind bars Wednesday morning charged in an apparent road rage shooting in Atlanta that left a 31-year-old mother dead in her car.

Family members say Desiree George was visiting Atlanta for Labor Day when she was shot and killed on Browns Mill Road. Her 7-year-old son was with her in the car when she died.

A witness described hearing the boy plead for help.

"The child was screaming for help," the witness said. "I don't know what the child was screaming help for, but the child was screaming."

George's funeral was held last weekend.

Desiree George (Photo provided by family)

"Just losing her to a senseless crime, it's hard to bear," said Charles George, Desiree’s brother. "Like grief has just really taken a toll on us this year."

Atlanta police say they took 19-year-old Javonte Scrutchins into custody on Monday and charged him in connection with George's death.

Javonte Scrutchins (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

The teen is now held at the Fulton County Jail without bond on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, robbery, second-degree cruelty to children, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.