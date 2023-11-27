Holiday showhouse spotlights top metro Atlanta interior designers

As Perry Como once sang, "There’s no place like home for the holidays." And that’s especially true when the home in question has been decked out for the holidays by some of our area’s top interior designers.

The Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse is back for a 10th year, welcoming visitors into a gorgeous East Chastain Park home to admire the work of around two dozen designers while also raising money for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. The annual event — which runs through Dec. 10 — is presented by general contracting and construction management company Pradera Group and hosted by Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles.

This year’s home is located at 88 Interlochen Drive Northeast and is a 12,500-square-foot home described by architects as a California contemporary residence. The interior designers each worked on different rooms and areas of the house, including its six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, study, main family room, kitchen, and library. Throughout the run, the house will also host several workshops and special events, including a hand lettering holiday workshop and a candlelight tour.

Tour hours through Dec. 10 are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. There’s no on-site parking, but there is shuttle transportation available from Chastain Horse Park. General admission tickets are $45 and are available for purchase here — and again, this year’s beneficiary is Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

We’re always looking for a little inspiration this time of the year — especially when that inspiration is coming from some of Metro Atlanta’s most talented designers. So, click the video player in this article to check out our morning exploring the Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse!