Family seeks answers in former Rome HS football player's shooting death

The family of a 21-year-old Rome man gunned down a former high school football player more than a week ago.

The body of Derricus Smith was found by officers just after 2 a.m. on May 21 laying on Perkins Road. Rome police said he suffered from a gunshot wound to the head.

"I got up and came out to the crime scene and he was still out there with his body covered," his sister LaTerica Finley said. "I really feel like we haven’t even processed it yet."

While investigators are working the case, Finley and other relatives of the former Rome High School football player are remembering him and pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

"We can’t even be at peace," she explained.

Finley said family members buried her younger brother on Saturday - -a week after the incident and one day before his 22nd birthday.

"Yesterday, I did break down for the first time," she admitted.

Derricus Smith (Family photo)

Rome police said the incident stemmed from an argument that turned physical. Witnesses on scene told investigators a black Dodge Challenger with several people jumping into it was seen leaving the area before they arrived.

Several names were mentioned in talking to witnesses, but no arrests have been made at this time according to police. Finley said with his funeral behind them, she and her family are looking for closure in the form of an arrest.

"We ready for these people to get off the streets," she said.

Finley said the turnout at her brother’s funeral Saturday showed just how loved he was in the community.

"Derricus was like a great football player, so he had a big impact on a lot of the community because a lot of kids wanted to grow up and be like him," she explained. "Derricus was like a really good person. I keep telling people like I’m not just saying that because he's my brother."

While she and her family wait for answers, she said they have decided to celebrate what would’ve been his birthday and are continuing to reflect on the memories they had with him.

Anyone with information that can help police in Rome is asked to message the anonymous tip online or call 706-236-5000. The phone line is not traced or recorded.