Derrick Groves back in Louisiana, ending months-long flight from NOLA jail

The Brief Derrick Groves was flown back to Louisiana after being captured in Atlanta and returned to a secure correctional facility. Groves waived extradition in a Fulton County courtroom, telling the judge he just wanted to "go home." He escaped from the Orleans Parish Justice Center with nine others in May, one of Louisiana’s biggest jailbreaks in decades.



The New Orleans jail escapee caught this week in Atlanta is back behind bars in Louisiana.

What we know:

Photos of Derrick Groves that were posted to the Louisiana State Police’s social media show the former fugitive from justice being led from a plane at the Baton Rouge airport to a helicopter.

That helicopter took Groves directly to a secured correctional facility, where he will remain until he faces a judge on his escape charges.

This time there was no kiss for the camera as the 27-year-old convicted murderer did when he was captured at a home along Honeysuckle Lane on Wednesday.

The backstory:

Just a day prior, Groves was sitting in a Fulton County courtroom. He would tell the judge he wanted to "go home," waiving extradition back to Louisiana.

Groves was arrested in a raid on Wednesday led by the U.S. Marshals Service regional fugitive task force.

Authorities said Groves escaped from the Orleans Parish Justice Center in Louisiana on May 16, 2025, along with nine other inmates. It was one of the state’s most high-profile jailbreaks in decades. While most of the escapees were captured within weeks, Groves had been on the run for nearly five months.