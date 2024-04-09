Add these summer skincare essentials to your routine: Dermatologist-approved

As we gear up for summer, Dr. Rutledge Forney, founder of Dermatology Affiliates in Atlanta, wants to get us thinking about the sun, and protecting our skin.

"Sunscreen, sunscreen, sunscreen," Forney says. "The more you can get used to putting on a sunscreen in the morning, the better. The higher the SPF, the better."

Dr. Forney says the key to sunscreen is finding one that feels comfortable on your skin, especially in the heat.

"Some people sweat more in the summer, so they want something that's lighter, and sometimes they even turn to a powder to get ready for summertime," Forney says. "But many people want to find a product that feels good, and they can be one and done."

SPF clothing is popular with kids, and there are more options than ever for adults, too.

"They've got these new bamboo swim shirts," she says, "I've got patients who wear them all day long, you know, whether they're going to be wet or not, they're so comfortable, and they breathe."

Speaking of breathing, the doctor says you can lighten up your moisturizer by switching from cream to a lotion.

"For those of us who wear makeup, it can be kind of a struggle, too, to find products that can sort of hold up to the heat and the humidity," Forney says.

Combination products, like a tinted moisturizer or makeup with added sun protection can help simplify your summer routine.

"It's okay to layer products," Dr. Forney says. "But, you know, particularly in Atlanta in the summertime, you know, it gets kind of hot. =And the truth of the matter is, the less layers you use in the summertime, the easier it is to cope."

