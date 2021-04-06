Derek Chauvin trial live: Lead BCA investigator takes the stand

The state will continue to call witnesses and experts to the stand Wednesday to testify in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder, second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death last May. The trial is being broadcast live, gavel to gavel, on FOX 9 and streaming live at fox9.com/live.

QUICK READ: Derek Chauvin trial essential info and FAQs

Here are the witnesses who testified on Wednesday:

Sgt. Jody Stiger, the prosecution's use of force expert who works for the Los Angeles Police Department. He testified about the police tactics surrounding Floyd's deadly arrest.

Special Agent James Reyerson of Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He investigates use of force cases and was the lead investigator on the case.

Prosecution's use of force expert resumes testimony

The state’s use of force expert, Sgt. Jody Stiger of the Los Angeles Police Department returned to the stand Wednesday morning after Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ended court early during his testimony Tuesday afternoon.

Stiger said he analyzed the video and determined Floyd was restrained for nine minutes and 29 seconds, during which Chauvin's knee restraint did not change.

Stiger also pointed out a moment where Chauvin used a pain compliance technique on Floyd where he squeezed Floyd's handcuffed hand in an effort to get him to comply to commands.

Stiger testifed that force should not have been used on Floyd while he was in the prone position, handcuffed and not resisting.

"My opinion is no force should have been used once he was in that position," Stiger said.

Stiger said in his analysis he did not see the crowd of bystanders as a threat because they were "merely filming" and the shouting was mostly of "their concern for Mr. Floyd." He said he didn't see anyone throw anything or attack the officers.

Nelson asks if Floyd said "I ate too many drugs" during arrest

During cross examination, defense attorney Eric Nelson played a short clip from Kueng's body worn camera during the arrest and asked Stiger if he can hear Floyd say, "I ate too many drugs."

After playing the video a few times, Stiger said he can't make out what Floyd is saying.

The audio is difficult to decipher.

Discussion over Chauvin's knee placement

Nelson confirmed with Stiger that using a knee on the back of a subject's neck area, the trapezius, is standard police practice. However, Stiger said training indicates even if the person is resisting, the officer should eventually change the subject's position.

"In most cases however especially in last 20 years, once you handcuff them, you still want to put them in a side recovery position," said Stiger.

Nelson showed side-by-side video of bystander video with J. Alexander Kueng's body camera video. Stiger agreed from the view of Kueng's camera Chauvin's knee appeared to be at the base of Floyd's neck in between the shoulder blades.

During redirect, prosecuting attorney Steve Schleicher asked what causes the risk of positional asphyxia, where someone may become unable to breathe during restraint.

"Pressure on the body, additional pressure on the body than if there was no pressure at all," said Stiger.

Stiger agreed this can occur even if the placement of the knee shifted during the restraint.

Lead BCA investigator called to the stand

Just after noon, the prosecution called Special Agent James Reyerson of Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to the stand. He was the lead investigator on the case.

TIMELINE: George Floyd's death to Derek Chauvin's trial

