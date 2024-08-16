Armed woman shot by deputy during confrontation in Gordon County, officials say

article

A woman is recovering in the hospital after officials say she was shot by a deputy during a confrontation at a Gordon County home.

The Gordon County Sheriff's Office said shortly after midnight on Friday, deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at a home on Erwin Hill Church Road near Sonoraville.

When the deputies got to the home, officials say they were met by a woman carrying a handgun.

The deputies tried to speak with the woman, but she repeatedly pointed her gun at them multiple times, the sheriff said.

During the confrontation, one deputy fired a shot, hitting the woman.

Medics took the woman to a local hospital. She is expected to survive her injuries.

The Gordon County Sheriff's Office has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to do an independent investigation into the incident.