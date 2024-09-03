Deputy shoots Adairsville man following domestic dispute; GBI investigating

An Adairsville man was shot by a Bartow County Sheriff's deputy following a domestic dispute on Monday.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, James Lee Rourks, age 42, of Adairsville, was shot and injured in the incident. No officers were injured.

The Adairsville Police Department were called to a home on Barnsley Village Drive in Adairsville. A woman called 911 and, during the call, abruptly hung up. A man, later identified as Rourks, called 911 from the same number and told the operator everything was fine.

Officers arrived at the home and Rourks’ wife informed the officers that there was a domestic dispute and that Rourks had a gun. Investigators say Rourks reentered the home, and refused to comply with officers’ commands. The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office was contacted for assistance with a potential barricaded gunman. Deputies entered the house and encountered Rourks. During the incident, one deputy shot at Rourks, injuring him.

Rourks was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Adairsville Police Department charged Rourks with aggravated assault by strangulation and interference with a 911 call.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation, as is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings in Georgia.