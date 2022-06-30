Deputies: Woman seen exposing herself to young boys in TikTok video arrested

A woman who police say exposed herself to two young boys at a pool while live on social media has been arrested.

Troup County deputies said investigators learned about a viral TikTok on June 28 showing a woman allegedly exposing her breast to boys at a swimming pool. Police said the investigators learned the incident itself happened in Pike County, who took the lead on the investigation.

On Thursday, investigators identified the woman as Kayla Strickland, 30, of LaGrange.

According to the Pike County Sheriff's Office, Strickland was arrested on a warrant obtained by Pike County investigators for computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation, which is a felony in Georgia.

She is currently in custody and awaiting a bond hearing.