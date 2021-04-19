Deputies: Victim killed in Macon gas station shooting

article

Deputies are searching for a gunman in a deadly shooting at a Bibb County gas station Sunday night.

Officials say the shooting happened at a Chevron on the 500 block of Emery Highway just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

According to deputies, 27-year-old Greg Lamar Watkins Jr. was standing inside the convenience store when he was shot.

Watkins was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say the suspect involved in the shooting was wearing a white T-shirt, camouflage pants, and white shoes.

If you have any information about the suspect, please call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, Investigator Robbie Parks at (478) 951-7518, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

