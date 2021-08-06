Barricaded man taken into custody in Douglas County, deputies say

A man who barricaded himself inside a home in Douglas County was taken into custody following a lengthy standoff with SWAT Friday morning.

The scene was located off Old Bueller Road in Lithia Springs.

Deputies say a woman was in the house, but that she is now out of the home and is safe. Authorities say that no one else is in danger.

Neighbors say the situation started as early as 3 a.m., but there have been conflicting reports about what exactly happened.

Authorities did tell FOX 5 that the man has warrants out for his arrest.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.