Deputies: Suspect wanted for assaulting Alabama officer arrested in Georgia

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Troup County
Jarren McKay Allen (Troup County Sheriff's Office)

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Troup County have arrested a man wanted for allegedly hitting an Alabama police officer with his car.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office says deputies pulled over Jarren McKay Allen on Sunday after receiving information that he was possibly in the area.

According to investigators, Allen was wanted for numerous felonies including hitting a police officer from Opelika, Alabama with his car on Feb. 2.

During the traffic stop, officials say deputies found a plastic bag in his coat containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine and a glass smoking device with a large amount of methamphetamine inside.

Deputies also found a 12-gauge pistol grip shotgun inside the car.

Allen is currently in the Troup County Jail charged with possession of a firearm during certain felonies, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and trafficking amphetamine. 

Officials say the suspect had outstanding warrants in Muscogee County for felony fugitive from justice and in Opelika for first-degree assault, felony duty to give information and render aid, drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and three counts of unlawful possession of receipt of a controlled substance.

