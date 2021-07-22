Deputies shut down Forsyth County roads due to shooting investigation

article

Deputies in Forsyth County closed down the roadways in a south Forsyth neighborhood due to a shooting investigation on Thursday evening.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office alerted residents that the roads past the 3800 block of Homestead Ridge Drive would be closed to traffic for several hours, but that the sidewalks would remain open for residents.

Residents living along Old Oak Trace and Woodward Way were also impacted.

No word on the shooter or the victim.

The sheriff reportedly responded to the scene.

Deputies said there is no danger to the community.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.