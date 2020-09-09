Deputies: Shooting in Gordon County may be connected to hunt for Texas fugitive

One person was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital as deputies have surrounded a home where the suspected gunman is barricaded. Deputies said the incident is believed to be connected to the search for a wanted Texas fugitive accused of shooting a Georgia deputy earlier this week.

Deputies in Gordon County swarmed the Resaca area late Wednesday afternoon. The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for the area and shut down Cline, Midway, and Bandy Lake roads as well as Airport Circle. The area is described by deputies as being mostly farmland with a lot of wooded areas and chicken farms. Around 7:30 p.m., the Georgia State Patrol was spotted at the scene.

Deputies said the victim of Wednesday's shooting was shot in the head and taken to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn. Their identity and details surrounding the incident were not released.

The shooting is believed to be connected to the manhunt for Dalton Potter. Potter, 29, is accused of shooting a Whitfield County deputy during a traffic stop along Interstate 75 on Labor Day. Deputies returned fire, but Potter fled the scene in a stolen vehicle towing a trailer. It crashed along I-75 near the Whitfield-Gordon county line, investigators said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation later said the trailer was filled with explosives.

The GBI said Deputy Hackney, who was struck by the bullet, survived the shooting thanks to his ballistic vest.

Potter is wanted in Georgia on five counts of aggravated assault. He is also wanted out of Leakey, Real County, Texas for larceny and theft of over $2,500.

He is described by deputies as being 6-feet tall, weighing about 135 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue tank top and gold-rimmed glasses.

An alleged accomplice, 47-year-old Jonathan Hosman, was caught Tuesday morning. Hosmer was charged in possession of methamphetamine, bringing stolen property into the state, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is also wanted out of Leakey, Texas for larceny and theft over $2,500.

The search for Potter continued on Wednesday. He is considered armed and dangerous.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.