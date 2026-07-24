Deputies searching for missing 39-year-old Acworth woman

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The Brief 39-year-old Kellye M. Crawford was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, July 22, 2026. Disappeared from her apartment in unincorporated Acworth around 8 p.m. Relatives say Crawford has not made contact with family and is not answering her cell phone.



Investigators in Cherokee County are asking for the public's help in locating a 39-year-old woman who went missing earlier this week and has not been heard from since.

The backstory:

According to investigators, Kellye M. Crawford was last seen around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, at her apartment located in the unincorporated area of Acworth within Cherokee County.

Family members told authorities that it is unusual for Crawford to go silent, noting that she has not reached out to anyone and is failing to answer incoming calls to her phone.

Dig deeper:

Authorities have provided the following physical description to assist the community in identifying Crawford:

Age: 39

Height: 5'2"

Weight: 120 lbs.

Distinguishing Features: A hoop nose ring in her right nostril.

Last Seen Wearing: A grey shirt and grey pants.

What you can do:

Anyone who has seen Kellye Crawford or has information regarding her current whereabouts is urged to contact Cherokee County investigators immediately at 770-928-0239.