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Date set for Super Bowl LXII in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Super Bowl
Published July 24, 2026 1:24 PM EDT
Published July 24, 2026 1:24 PM EDT
article

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Fireworks shoot in the air above Mercedes-Benz stadium during halftime of Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Imag

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The Brief

    • Super Bowl LXII is officially scheduled for Feb. 13, 2028.
    • The championship game will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.
    • his marks the fourth time the city of Atlanta will host the Super Bowl and the second time at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ATLANTA - The NFL has officially locked in the date for football's biggest spectacle when it returns to Georgia. Super Bowl LXII will take place on Sunday, February 13, 2028, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, concluding the 2027 season.

The selection of mid-February continues the league's recent trend of scheduling the Super Bowl later in the calendar month following the expansion of the NFL regular season.

Dig deeper:

Super Bowl LXII will mark the fourth time overall that Atlanta has served as the host city for the NFL's championship showcase:

  • Super Bowl XXVIII (1994): Held at the Georgia Dome (Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills).
  • Super Bowl XXXIV (2000): Held at the Georgia Dome (St. Louis Rams vs. Tennessee Titans).
  • Super Bowl LIII (2019): First held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams).
  • Super Bowl LXII (2028): Returning to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 13, 2028.

The event is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to downtown Atlanta, filling local hotels, restaurants, and venues surrounding Centennial Olympic Park and the World Congress Center in the days leading up to kickoff.

The Source: News of the official date was first reported by ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Super BowlAtlantaMercedes-Benz StadiumNewsSports