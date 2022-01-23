Expand / Collapse search

Deputies searching for Monroe County teen

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Jorja Ethridge, 17, reported missing in Monroe County, Ga. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office).

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 17-year-old girl who vanished early Sunday morning.

Jorja Ethridge disappeared around 12:30 a.m. from the Rivoli Rd area, according to the sheriff's office.  

She is around 5'8" inches tall, has brown or blonde hair, and brown eyes. Jorja was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt and black leggings. 

If you have any information, please contact Monroe County Sheriffs Office at 478-994-7010.

