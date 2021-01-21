Deputies searching for missing Georgia teenager not seen in weeks

article

Deputies in Columbia County need your help finding a missing Georgia teenager who hasn't been seen since the beginning of January.

The Columbia County Sheriff's says 16-year-old Summer Michelle Rain Martin was last seen around 9 p.m. on Indian Creek Road on Jan. 2.

Officials say Martin may be in Castle Pines Trailer Park on Mike Padgett Highway in Augusta, Georgia.

The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet tall with a weight of around 113 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown at this time what Martin was wearing at the time.

If you have any information that could help find the missing Georgia teen, please call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-1044 or CCSO dispatch at 706-541-2800.

