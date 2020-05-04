Deputies searching for missing Fayette County boy

article

Deputies are searching for a Fayette County boy who has been missing since Saturday.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, Isaiah Chastain ran away from his legal custodian in Fayetteville and hasn't been seen since.

Officials describe Isaiah as 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of around 125 pounds.

If you have any information on where Isaiah could be, please call 911 or the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at 770-461-6353.

