Deputies search for suspect in armed robbery at gas station

Have you seen this man? The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said they're searching for a man they say robbed a gas station on Thursday.

An armed man reportedly stuck up the Texaco on Fairburn Road.

Deputies said the man took out two handguns, one black and one silver, before demanding money from the clerk.

The suspect has been described as white and heavy set. During the robbery, he was wearing a black ski mask, cameo jacket, orange t-shirt, black pants and brown boots.

Anyone with any information about him is asked to contact Investigator Myrlene Jean at 770-920-4916 or email mean@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.