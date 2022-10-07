Deputies search for possibly armed suspect, advise people to 'shelter in place'
article
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Spalding County deputies are warning locals to shelter in place while they search for a possibly armed suspect.
The Spalding County Sheriff's Office said deputies were searching for a Christopher Thomas McLemore, who fled from them on Moreland Road.
Police said McLemore's last known address was on Rover Road.
Police didn't explain why they were after McLemore.
Police ask anyone to report suspicious information by calling 911.