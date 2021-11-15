Deputies search for missing 32-year-old Newton County woman

article

Deputies in Newton County are searching for a missing 32-year-old woman whose family members have not been seen or heard from for nearly a month.

Cassondra Abdi was last seen at her home along Kirkland Road in Covington on Oct. 22, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said she may have taken a Lyft to an unknown location in the Conyers area.

Abdi is described by deputies as being 5-feet tall and weighing about 170 pounds. She was the last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black boots.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or Cpl. Mickey Kitchens at 678-625-1515.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS