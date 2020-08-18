Deputies say pawn shop owner fights back against armed robber

Shots were fired during an attempted robbery of a pawn shop in Fayette County on Tuesday as investigators say the owner fought back.

It happened at G & L Pawn Shop on State Road 85. Video from SKYFOX 5 shows the large sheriff’s office presence as investigators worked the scene.

Sheriff Berry Babb tells FOX 5 the suspect came in with a bag and tried to rob the business with a gun.

As the robber was leaving the pawn shop, the owner got a round off with a 12-gauge shotgun.

The sheriff says investigators are working solid leads with surveillance video evidence showing both the suspect and his getaway.

They say it looks like the man went running down State Roads 85 going north is the southbound lanes and met up with the driver of a silver car.