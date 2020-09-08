Deputies need your help finding missing 14-year-old Georgia girl

article

Georgia deputies are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl from the Rye Patch community in Long County.

The Long County Sheriff's Office says that they have declared 14-year-old Gabriella "Gabby" Thorn as a missing person and runaway child.

Officials say Thorn has family in the areas of Wayne County and Jesup.

Thorn is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of 127 pounds. She has dark blonde hair with tints and green eyes.

The missing teen was last seen wearing a white shirt with zodiac symbols and pink shorts with flowers on them. She also wears jackets, but officials do not know if she has them at this time.

(Long County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information that could help deputies find Thorn or anyone who she may be with, please call the Long County Sheriff's Office at 912-545-2118 or call 911.

