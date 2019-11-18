Deputies: Missing mother found, will face charges

article

Deputies in Haralson County said they have found the 22-year-old mother who went missing last Wednesday.

Alecia Elizabeth Newsome was reported missing Thursday after she told her family she was helping a friend. Over the weekend, deputies said they made contact with that friend, identified as Don Cox. Deputies said they received several tips they had seen the two together and investigators said he had not been to work Friday.

Saturday, deputies said they caught up with Cox who told them he had not seen Newsome since about an hour after they got back from Walmart in Breman on Wednesday night and didn’t know she was missing. Deputies said they found a phone on the couch in his home which ended up belonging to Newsome.

That night, a sergeant on patrol located Newsome’s car pulled into the edge of a yard. The resident of the home told deputies Newsome and Cox had left it there. Deputies ended up towing it into the station.

Monday, deputies executed a search warrant on Cox’s home and found Newsom. She told deputies she needed help and was transported to the hospital. Deputies said she will later face charges, but didn’t specify exact charges.

Cox was charged with obstruction.

